Rollover on Turnpike ramp to I-595 causes rush hour delays in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A flatbed tractor-trailer carrying what appears to be junk cars has rolled over in Davie, blocking the ramp that connects the southbound Turnpike to eastbound Interstate-595.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was not injured and there are no environmental concerns, such as a gas leak.

However, the truck is blocking the ramp that connects the southbound Turnpike to eastbound I-595, State Road 84 and also 441.

By 4 p.m., there was nearly a mile and a half of bumper-to-bumper traffic at the exit to Griffin Road, since the Griffin Road exit is the only alternative route for drivers who normally would’ve taken this ramp.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.