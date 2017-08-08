Rollover crash shuts down Sample Road near Florida’s Turnpike

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash temporarily shut down Sample Road, Tuesday morning, near Florida’s Turnpike.

Sample Road east and westbound, at the exit of the Florida Turnpike, was shut down for hours before being reopened at noon.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, a tractor trailer rolled over at around 8:30 a.m., after exiting the Turnpike onto Sample Road. The tractor trailer was hauling unknown materials, but officials said it spilled 200 gallons of diesel fuel.

The spill was contained by fire crews, and the driver suffered no injuries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.