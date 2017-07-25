Rollover crash in Davie leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

Detectives are looking for answers after a rollover crash left one person dead and two others injured.

Dashcam video shows the moments before the white BMW lost control and went into a ditch near Griffin Road and Southwest 111th Terrace in Davie, Saturday.

One person died in the crash. The driver and another passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe a nearby motorcyclist may have witnessed the crash.

