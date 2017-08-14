Sawgrass Expressway southbound reopens after rollover crash cleared

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash temporarily closed the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise, Monday afternoon.

The southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway were closed, at around 12:30 p.m., just before the ramp to Interstate 75.

The accident scene was cleared about 20 minutes later.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officers, there were no life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Two people were treated on the scene and transported to the hospital.

