Rollover crash at Miami intersection with downed traffic lights injures 3

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after, officials said, two vehicles collided at an intersection in Miami with downed traffic lights.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the rollover wreck near Northwest 50th Street and 12th Avenue, Sunday, just before 2 p.m.

According to officials, the crash involved a Ford Escape and an Infiniti sedan. The force of the impact caused the SUV to roll over.

There were two elderly women inside the Escape. The driver was able to get out on her own, but crews has to assist the passenger, as well as the driver of the Infiniti.

Paramedics transported all three victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials confirmed the traffic lights were not working at the time of the accident.

City of Miami Police is investigating.

