Rollover accident causes major delays on Turnpike in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a truck that rolled over on the Turnpike in Hollywood.

According to the FHP, at around 10 a.m., a truck hauling bags of mulch rolled over on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike, south of Hollywood Boulevard.

Three people who were inside of the truck were transported to a nearby hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Traffic at the moment is only getting by on the inside shoulder.

