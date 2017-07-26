Robbery suspects involved in North Lauderdale crash face judge

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two robbery suspects involved in a car chase that ended in a crash in North Lauderdale, Tuesday, were brought before a judge.

Djemsson Limage and Quinton Thomas faced the judge the following day.

Limage, Thomas and a third person are accused of robbing a pawn shop in Lauderdale Lakes before taking off and sending Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase.

The chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of McNab and Rock Island roads.

Limage and Thomas were arrested at the scene, while BSO’s SWAT team later took the third suspect into custody, Tuesday evening.

