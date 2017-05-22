Robbery suspect barricaded in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A robbery suspect has barricaded himself in a home in Boca Raton after fleeing the sene of a robbery in Deerfield Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO deputies responded to a robbery at 50 North Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach just before noon, Monday.

BSO deputies and Boca Raton police are working to apprehend the suspect, who barricaded himself in a home in Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton.

