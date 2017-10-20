Robbery caught on camera at Family Dollar in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two crooks were caught on camera robbing a Family Dollar in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, the two subjects were caught on surveillance video entering the Family Dollar, located at 1450 N.E. 125th St. One of the robbers demanded money from the cashier, with the other jumping over the counter armed with a shotgun.

The subjects fled on foot after removing cash from the register.

No injuries were reported by officials.

The two robbers remain at large.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.