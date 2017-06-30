Robbers steal beer, assault Citco gas station clerk

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas station clerk was beaten and bruised in Northwest Miami-Dade by two robbers who tried to get away with a pack of beer.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the robbers entered the Citco gas station store, near Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue on Saturday and brought a 12-pack of beer to the cash register. As the cashier approached the register to ring him up, the robber dashed for the door, police said.

Store surveillance cameras were rolling as the victim chased the robber outside. He was then met with the robber’s accomplice, and they both punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The cashier suffered minor injuries.

Officials are asking the public for their help in identifying either subject. If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

