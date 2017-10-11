Robber wanted for targeting several South Florida banks

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI has asked the community to be on the lookout for a serial bank robber who most recently targeted a Broward County bank.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the crook held up a Wells Fargo branch, Monday, near Northeast 26th Street and Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors.

Officials believe he is the same man who robbed a Chase bank in Boynton Beach, on Oct. 3, while dressed in medical scrubs.

Authorities believe he may have also targeted the following banks:

Citibank in Oakland Park on Sept. 27

TD Bank in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 1

Wells Fargo in Margate on Oct. 4

PNC in Fort Lauderdale and PNC in Coconut Creek on Oct. 6

Chase Bank in Jupiter on Oct. 10

