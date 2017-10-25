Robber targets sleeping family in Miami Shores house

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores family has been left shaken after someone woke up to find a robber inside their house before he chased the subject out.

Miami Shores Police are investigating this robbery but are asking for the public’s help, Wednesday.

The family was awakened by the home invader at their house near Northeast Fourth Avenue and 95th Street on Oct. 13.

“To think that someone was standing outside our bedroom door, and anything could have happened,” said victim Jennifer Quinton.

Son Connor Quinton woke up after he said the robber shined a flashlight in his face. “Just really like, opened my eyes, just like that. No movement at all and had a flashlight in my face,” Connor said.

He notified his parents who were sleeping down the hall, and that’s when the robber tried to get away, but Connor wanted to stop them.

“I immediately hit this door open and said, ‘Someone’s in our house, someone’s in our house,'” Connor said. “I started to run down. He’s probably four stairs in front of me, so as we start to run downstairs, we’re going as fast as possible, hit the carpet, and the carpet moved up because of how fast we were running down the stairs.”

According to officials, the subject managed to get away with the family car, a gray 2017 Ford Edge, along with a purse and some jewelry from the scene. “There was a bunch of glass on the ground, and I had no shoes on, so he runs across with his shoes, gets out the door, gets in our car and drives away,” Connor said.

Miami Shores Police confirmed that surveillance cameras at a nearby Target caught the robber using a stolen credit card for a purchase totaling $106.

“After the burglary, the individuals went to a Target and they used a credit card,” said Miami Shores Police Lt. David Golt. “We were able to maintain video from the Target showing two individuals leaving the store.”

Police now want to speak with the man in the brown shirt and the man he was with, in the white shirt.

“The one thing I can remember the most is just remembering, ‘I need him to get out of my house,'” Connor said.

“They would break in a window and come in when they know there’s three cars outside,” Jennifer said, “they know that people have to be home. My handbag is right there. They’re bold, and they’re brazen, and they’re criminals, and it’s horrible.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

