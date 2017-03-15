Robber steals purse from nanny in broad daylight in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a nanny was robbed in broad daylight in Miami, Tuesday.

“He really didn’t care,” said homeowner Veronica Espinoza. “It’s very disturbing, you know? It happened in broad daylight in a busy intersection.”

Espinoza was referring to the man who robbed her children’s nanny, who is now too shaken to speak.

Surveillance video captured the man fleeing the scene, located near Southwest 26th Road and Southwest Fifth Avenue in Miami.

The video came from the home of Brenda Hixson, the unofficial leader of the area’s Neighborhood Watch.

The video shows the man parking his car and waiting for his victim.

“After she goes up, you’ll see him come in right here,” Hixson demonstrated. “He runs up, grabs her from behind, and she got startled and when she turned, he ripped the bag off of her.”

The man then took off running, with the nanny and the family dogs in pursuit. However, the subject made it to his car and got away.

“He’s just completely brazen,” Hixson said. “He does not care. He doesn’t even seem to be looking around, if anybody is around.”

Espinoza is still dumbfounded by the incident. “I was shocked. I was disturbed and angry.” she said. “What could’ve happened? That’s the initial thought behind this.”

Police are searching for an older model Saturn with a missing front left hub cap.

The family is requesting neighbors to report all crimes in the area and would appreciate a stronger police presence in the area.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

