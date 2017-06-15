Robber steals over $15K from Hard Rock Cafe in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief stole about $15,500 from the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami after he held an employee at gunpoint, according to police.

The employee told Miami Police detectives she was counting cash from the day’s business transactions when an unknown male entered the room and pointed a silver handgun at her, May 10, just before 2 a.m.

The suspect was described as being between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, with a trimmed mustache, slim build and a tattoo on his right wrist in the design of a colorful teardrop. His hair was tied up underneath a ski mask in possibly a ponytail or dreads, and he was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants with Velcro at the knees and black high-top sneakers with Velcro.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

