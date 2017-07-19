Robber steals cash from Miami Pizza Hut

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook was hungry for a different kind of takeout from a Miami Shores Pizza Hut.

Police said he entered the restaurant near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Avenue, Wednesday, and forced employees to empty the register after he implied he was armed.

The thief got away with cash, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

