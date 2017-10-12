Robber runs off with cash from Plantation bank

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is investigating a Plantation bank robbery where a woman ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Agents said the subject walked into a Wells Fargo branch off University Drive and Southwest 12th Street, Thursday morning. She demanded money from a teller and soon took off with cash.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

