Robber makes off with $500 from NE Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Mobil gas station in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police said the armed robber entered the Mobil gas station store and left with more than $500 from the register, Monday night.

The station is located near Northeast 111th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Officials are hoping to find the subject. If you have any information on who robbed the gas station, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

