Robber duo steal trailer in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks made off with a host of items after they stole a trailer in Oakland Park.

Surveillance video rolled as the robbers backed a stolen car up to the trailer, hitched it up and took off. The trailer was filled with several items, including a golf cart, a portable kitchen and an ice machine.

The theft happened near Northeast 12th Avenue and 47th Street.

The truck has since been found. However, police are still looking for the gun and trailer.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

