Robber demands scratch offs at North Lauderdale gas station

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber held a South Florida business at gunpoint for cash and scratch off tickets.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the thief used his gun to demand cash from the register and a roll of scratch off tickets, Thursday.

The clerk complied before the robber fled the Mobile gas station on Kimberly Boulevard and Southwest 71st Avenue in North Lauderdale.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

