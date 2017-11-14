Robber chases, assaults store owner in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed robber who targeted a Miami store and assaulted an employee.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the man demanded cash from the owner of the Saint Jacques Le Majeur store in Miami back in October.

We need your help in identifying the armed suspect 👇who attempted to rob the St. Jacques Le Majeur Store, 125 NW 62 St, on 10/20 at 1:30pm. pic.twitter.com/f3GaOuYQ0h — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 14, 2017

The video shows the robber hitting her throughout the aisles.

The owner broke free and ran out the door for help, but the robber continued to chase and beat her.

He eventually gave up and left empty-handed from the store.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

