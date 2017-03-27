Roadwork on I-75, 595 in Broward leads to detours

(WSVN) - Detours have been set in place in Broward County as crews work along Interstate 75 and 595, this week.

The ramp leading from northbound I-75 to I-595 eastbound will be shut down from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day, beginning Monday through Friday.

The road will be blocked as crews work to finish paving the road.

The ramp will close every night at the same time through Friday.

