Roads blocked due to cut gas and water lines in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A severed gas line and ruptured water line in Dania Beach prompted a response from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Department and Hazardous Materials team.

A construction crew had mistakenly hit both lines in the area of Southwest 54th Street and Anglers Avenue, Monday.

Though both lines have been capped, roads in the area have remained blocked.

