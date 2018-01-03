Road ranger struck on I-95 released from hospital

A road ranger is thankful to be alive and well after his truck was struck on the side of Interstate 95.

Zucchero Cole was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a black Chrysler crashed into his road ranger truck after he responded to an accident.

But despite suffering some back pain, Cole said he is happy his injuries aren’t worse.

“I was praying while I was on the floor,” Cole said Wednesday. “Another car lost control, I guess, and he ran into the back of our truck. I lost consciousness.”

Cole was inside of the truck filling out paperwork when he was hit. “The air bag went and deployed. It kind of took me off guard, and I lost consciousness, and my partner pulled me out,” he said.

Cole was then helped by the very people he had stopped to help. “Thank you. Thank you,” he said. “She was there with her blanket wrapping me up, making sure I stay warm and just kept talking to me until fire rescue came.”

The driver of the Chrysler was cited for failing to drive in a single lane.

Ironically, Cole was hit during Move Over Law Awareness Month.

The law requires drivers to either move over one lane for police, towing or emergency personnel on the side of the road, or to slow down 20 mph below the speed limit.

“People need to watch where they’re going, stay off their phones,” said Joe Lapoint of Westway Towing, who was on the scene. “Need to focus on the road.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t think half of Florida understands the Move Over Law, period,” Lapoint went on to say. “Unfortunately, people like us that are out here trying to help people on the side of the road end up having to deal with the consequences.”

Cole said other than some bruises, he feels fine. However, he still has to pay a visit to his doctor.

