Road rage shooting injures 1 in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage incident lead to a shooting in Miami Gardens that injured one person.

Miami Gardens Police said the road rage incident occurred just before 5:15 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where a black pickup truck could be seen at a Speedway gas station along of Northwest 27th Avenue and 199th Street.

According to police, there was a dispute between two people in their vehicles when one shot was fired. A spokesperson with Miami Gardens police said the person who was shot suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and tried to make his way to the hospital in his truck but only managed to get to the Speedway gas station.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the Speedway and transported him to an area hospital.

