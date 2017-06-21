Road rage leads to young mother shot in the head in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A case of road rage lead to a shooting that left a 19-year-old, family said, in a medically-induced coma in Miami.

Nineteen-year-old Alyssa Sanchez was shot in the head after her boyfriend got into an argument with strangers in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami, Monday.

The driver of the Cadillac Sanchez was riding in told police that there was an argument with people in another car, and that bullets started flying moments later.

Sanchez was the only person shot and the shooter is still at large.

The Cadillac, riddled with bullets, brought Sanchez to Ryder Trauma Center shortly after midnight.

“When I walked into the room, she was on life support,” said the victim’s brother, Lazaro Sanchez.

Lazaro said his sister is in a medically-induced coma. “Her head was wrapped in gauze. She’s missing a piece of her skull,” he said. “She just had brain surgery.”

Lazaro said his sister had brain surgery on Tuesday, and doctors don’t know when or if she will ever open her eyes.

“There’s always somebody here. Somebody’s always next to her,” said Lazaro.

Her family is praying for a miracle and demanding justice. “The people that did this don’t deserve to be free,” said Lazaro.

Sanchez is the mother of two young children, both under the age of two. According to Lazaro, the father of those children was shot and killed last year.

“She’s such a great person that she really didn’t deserve this to happen to her,” said Lazaro. “She’s so young. She’s only 19.”

Lazaro hopes the public can help lead police to the shooter. “Please let us know so we can find the people that did this because she really doesn’t deserve this,” he said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

