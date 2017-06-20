Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A road rage incident along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 led to a stabbing.

Palm Beach County Police are on the scene along I-95, near Blue Heron Boulevard, where officials said one person was stabbed, Tuesday, at around 4:30 p.m.

That victim has been taken to a trauma center nearby in unknown condition.

