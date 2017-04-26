MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands are getting ready to run in Downtown Miami, Friday afternoon, which means major detours.

About 28,000 participants are expected to attend the annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run. Streets will be shut down beginning at 2 p.m. in the Downtown and Brickell areas.

Organizers said the race will begin and end on Biscayne Boulevard, and all surrounding side streets will be affected.

