FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are setting up for Fort Lauderdale’s annual Riptide Festival.

The Riptide Musical Festival will feature more than 20 bands in the alternative, pop, rock and adult contemporary genres.

Last year, more than 25,000 people attended the two-day beach party.

If you’d like to get tickets, go to http://www.riptidefest.com/.

