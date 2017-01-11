Ringling Bros. give anti-bullying tips at Miami elementary school

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus helped battle bullying at a Miami elementary school, Wednesday.

Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson and his sidekick, Paulo, spoke to fifth graders at Eneida Massas Hartner Elementary School, where they recounted their own experiences with bullying and provided tips to help students learn to combat it.

“We went through the challenges,” Iverson said. “We were bullied. We went through the bouts of confusion and the teen anguish. The whole bit. It’s a journey. The world is round, and you can come out on the better side of it, and we really want to just be here as examples of that.”

According to studies, school-based bullying prevention programs decrease bullying by up to 25 percent.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.