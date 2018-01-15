Riders hit the streets on MLK Day for ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of motorbike and all-terrain vehicle riders took to the streets of South Florida for “Wheels Up, Guns Down,” an illegal and and dangerous Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition.

Riders could be seen traveling through the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, bobbing and weaving through traffic. Aerial cameras even captured some of them going into oncoming traffic.

Many come from across the country to take part in the unsanctioned event, which they said is meant to help bring an end to gun violence.

“Get out and ride. If you’re not about it, go home,” said a rider from Chicago who would not show his face.

The vehicles the riders use are prohibited on city streets, and many of the riders often do dangerous stunts, creating a recipe for disaster.

One rider got into an accident in Opa-locka near 27th Avenue and Sesame Street, and several other riders had their vehicle confiscated.

The drive began over the weekend, and several people were injured and arrested.

At least nine arrests have been made, over 50 bikes have been impounded, and dozens of tickets have been written in Miami-Dade. Police also have extra patrols searching for more riders, adding they will also monitor social media.

In Broward County, three riders from New York were arrested in Hollywood.

In Dania Beach, another rider was arrested after he fell when he hit the median.

7News’ Brandon Beyer was able to ride along with a Broward Sheriff’s detective as he patrolled the streets.

“You put as many people out on the road as you can, you try to deter them,” said BSO Detective Donnard Huneke. “You try to stop it before it starts, but if you have a big enough pack, and you have enough officers, you can put the officers in strategic positions to where you bottleneck traffic.”

The total number of arrests made is currently unknown.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.