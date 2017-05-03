Rick Scott declares public health emergency after CDC declares opioid epidemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a public health emergency, Wednesday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a national opioid epidemic.

Scott signed an executive order that will allow the state to draw more than $27 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant that provides prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

In addition to declaring a public health emergency, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip will issue a standing order for Naloxen, an emergency treatment for opioid overdose, ensuring first responders have immediate access to the lifesaving drug.

Scott is expected to make a South Florida stop, Wednesday afternoon, on an unrelated matter.

