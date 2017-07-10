Rick Scott calls for ‘freedom and democracy’ in Venezuela

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Rick Scott made a “call for action” for Venezuela in Doral.

Scott spoke to dozens of Venezuelans in South Florida during a freedom rally at El Arepazo Dos, near Northwest 79th Street and 39th Avenue, in Doral, Monday afternoon.

Scott demanded freedom for opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was recently released under house arrest, as well as the release of all political prisoners in the country.

“We demand complete freedom for Leopoldo Lopez and for all the political prisoners,” said Scott. “We demand free and fair elections for Venezuelans. They deserve freedom and democracy.”

Thousands of Venezuelans staged a demonstration in Caracas yesterday, which marked 100 days of violent protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.