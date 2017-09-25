HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Weeks after Hurricane Irma hit South Florida, a Miami-Dade Middle School will resume its normal schedule.

Richmond Heights Middle school students returned to their classes after spending a week at Coral Reef High School.

The school system said the building was not operational after Irma.

“After about 10 days without power, this school needed some special attention,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “I think we turned an old school into a brand new school.”

Students and staff have now resumed normal classes.

