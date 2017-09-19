Richmond Heights Middle School remains closed after Irma

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade middle school remains closed days after school officials announced that public schools will resume their normal schedule.

Richmond Heights students attended nearby Coral Reef High School for the second day of classes.

Students arrived at their school, early Tuesday, before walking over to their temporary school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The school system has only said the building is not operational at the moment.

It is unknown when the school will reopen.

Meanwhile, Broward County school officials said the first day back after Hurricane Irma was a success.

Superintendent Robert Runcie and others ran down the numbers — saying attendance and traffic were only slightly below their normal averages.

They also thanked everyone for their sacrifices and quick response during Irma.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.