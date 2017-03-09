Reward raised to $4K for info on NW Miami-Dade teen’s killer

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family has raised the reward for information about the fatal shooting of a teenager.

The family and pastor of 15-year-old Johnny Lubin announced a $4,000 reward, Thursday, for information that leads police to the teen’s killer.

Lubin was shot while walking home from school in Northwest Miami-Dade, in November 2015.

RELATED: 1 year after local teen’s fatal shooting, family pleads for help

“Step up now, say something. Let’s stop it before it becomes a problem because it is a problem,” said the Rev. Eric Readon from the New Beginning Baptist Church. “It’s sad that our kids can’t go to school. It’s sad our kids can’t walk the streets.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.