Reward raised to $40,000 for suspect who stuffed dog in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible of stabbing a dog and stuffing him in a suitcase.

Ollie the pit bull was found inside a suitcase, Oct. 10. Officials believed he was stabbed more than 50 times.

Despite all efforts by veterinarians, Ollie died two days later.

Crimes Stoppers is now offering a reward of $40,000 to help bring Ollie’s killer to justice.

If you have any information on who might be behind this cruel act, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for that reward.

