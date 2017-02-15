Reward raised to $10K for hit-and-run driver who killed elderly woman

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The reward has been raised to $10,000 in the search for the hit-and-run driver who killed an elderly woman in Davie.

Surveillance video captured a small dark-colored car taking off from the scene near Southwest 18th Street and 86th Avenue.

The 80-year-old victim had stopped to talk to a neighbor while walking her granddaughter’s dog when she was hit. The dog also died.

The car appears to be a Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

