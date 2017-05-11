Reward raised in Hollywood teen’s unsolved murder

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Crime Stoppers has raised the reward in a Hollywood teen’s murder case.

The reward to find 16-year-old Jacob Rivera’s killer was increased to $15,000, Thursday, in hopes of finding the killer.

The shooting happened July 12, 2013, near North 66th Avenue and Johnson Street.

A witness from that night stated he saw a white man fleeing from the scene with a white T-shirt over his face.

Police believe that man may be the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

