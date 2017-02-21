Reward raised for info on 2014 hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The reward has been raised for any information about the driver behind a hit-and-run that killed a teen in February of 2014.

Surveillance video captured an SUV driving along Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th before it hit and killed 15-year-old Justin Flowers. The teen was crossing the street when the SUV switched lanes and hit him.

The reward now stands at $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on this fatal hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.