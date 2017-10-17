Reward increases for information on pitbull’s death in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The reward for finding who’s responsible in the abuse that led to a pitbull’s death has increased.

On Tuesday, Broward County Crime Stoppers announced they will increase the reward to $8,000 for anyone who has information on the stabbing of Ollie.

Ollie was stabbed over 50 times, officials said, and left for dead inside a suitcase in Hollywood.

Police said the person responsible could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

If you have any information on this animal cruelty case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $8,000 reward.

