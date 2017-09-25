Retired US Marine teaches Girl Scouts to swim

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida Girl Scouts learned some life-saving lessons in Miami Beach over the weekend.

A former Marine taught the scouts all about water safety.

The lesson took place at the Flamingo Park pool, near 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The main technique learned — how to float. “The technique is so simple if you can just make friends with your breath,” said retired U.S. Marine John Hampton. “If you take a deep one you’ll float like a ball — like a volleyball.”

Hampton said he taught the girls the same technique he used to teach Marines and other members of the U.S. Navy.

