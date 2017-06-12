Retired Coral Springs deputy police chief arrested for road rage

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired Coral Springs deputy police chief was arrested for allegations of road rage.

Fifty-six-year-old Mark Haydu is now being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

Witnesses said he got into a fender bender with another driver, then hopped out and punched that driver twice in the face.

The road rage incident happened Friday morning in the Home Depot parking lot, located near State Road 7 and Wiles Road, in Coconut Creek.

