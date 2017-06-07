Residents to vote on alcohol sales in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City leaders want residents to decide the fate of alcohol sales in South Beach.

Miami Beach commissioners unanimously agreed, Wednesday, to let voters decide whether to stop alcohol sales at outdoor venues at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m., along Ocean Drive.

Related: Police investigate stabbing, deadly police-involved shooting in South Beach

The issue will be on the November ballot.

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and others believe the change could diminish crime in the area.

The plan was proposed after a violent Memorial Day Weekend in which two men were killed in shootings and another man was stabbed.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.