Residents speak out against unaffordable South Florida housing

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida residents united, Thursday, to raise awareness of unaffordable housing.

Residents from Little Havana, Little Haiti and Miami-Dade County held a rally to make their voices heard on housing that should be made more affordable. This group called on city and elected officials for immediate attention towards their communities.

According to NAACP Housing Chair Daniella Pierre, developers have been building near public transportation areas, which will cause working-class individuals’ homes to become unaffordable.

“We’re here today to raise awareness about the need for more affordable housing now,” said Pierre. “Many residents have contacted the Miami-Dade branch NAACP and other community partners to raise concerns of being priced out of South Florida.”

Residents have been rallying outside of developers’ offices and will continue outside the city commission meeting.

