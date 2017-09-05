MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Lines at the ATM and at the gas pump are getting longer as South Florida residents prepare for a potential hit from Hurricane Irma.

7 SkyforceHD video shows long lines at a Costco gas station in Pembroke Pines and at another Costco in Miami Lakes.

Propane is also in high demand as residents stock up to last them through the storm. Residents were lined up at 24/7 Propane on Northwest 10th Avenue and 119th Street.

The hope is to be able to cook food if power is lost.

“I’ve been through Andrew — born and raised here in Miami. That wasn’t fun — twenty-something years ago,” said Rob Bourdon. “Better to be safe than sorry. Be prepared, it’s only going to get worse later in the week.”

“I’ve been preparing this since last week, so I’m just trying to do the right thing and not get into crowds and have this whole commotion,” said Julie Perez. “It’s just really scary.”

“People are scared right now. After they’ve seen what happened in Texas, they’re afraid something bad’s gonna happen,” said Don Williams.

Lines were also seen at ATMs as people went to take out cash before the storm. Due to the potential loss of power, many places may not be able to accept debit and credit cards, thus making cash a necessity.

Although it is still not clear if South Florida will directly be hit by Irma, it is still better to be prepared. For more information on preparing for a storm, click here.

