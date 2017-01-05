Residents on edge after thieves target vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, and residents want them stopped before they strike again.

However, police now believe have the crucial evidence they need to crack this case thanks to surveillance footage captured by one West Kendall resident at her home, located along Southwest 138th Avenue and Southwest 109th Lane.

Early Wednesday morning, surveillance cameras installed at the home of resident Mitzy Vega captured what appears to be more than one crook attempting to burglarize unlocked vehicles in the driveways of her and her neighbor’s homes.

“At 2:02 in the morning, the car drove by,” said Vega. “It was parked over there and then was immediately put into reverse, but it turned off the lights, and we saw a guy walking by the house, across the street.”

The surveillance cameras captured not one but two crooks attempting to break into cars. One of the thieves was even captured wearing a Victoria’s Secret “PINK” shirt.

“He was like going house to house to see if each car was open,” said resident Hernando Miranda. “This is a very nice neighborhood, very quiet, which is probably the reason they were trying to get into cars over here.”

However, residents told 7News, this isn’t the first time their neighborhood has been targeted.

According to Vega, a car robbery next door is what prompted her and he husband to install security cameras, a couple of years ago.

“This is where they stole it,” said Vega. “This is where they took my neighbor’s car.”

Now, shaken neighbors want to install surveillance cameras, as well. “After what happened, I want to try to see if I can put video cameras myself outside.”

According to police, the two crooks were able to get into one of the parked vehicles of another resident. However, this resident told 7News, they would prefer to remain anonymous and said they are simply glad no valuable items were taken from their vehicle.

If you have any information on this that can stop these burglars, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

