CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews evacuated an apartment building in Coral Gables after, officials said, a fire broke out, Saturday night.

A 7News viewer sent in video of the fully engulfed building near Navarre Avenue and Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables.

Officials said the fire started in a second floor attic of the 11-unit structure, just before 7 p.m., knocking out the power.

Residents were able to evacuate the building safely. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the families who will not be able to stay in their units.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

