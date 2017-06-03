CUTLER BAY (WSVN) — A South Florida resident pulled out her camera after she saw an alligator on the side of a canal in Cutler Bay.

“He’s back. We’re trying not to spook him away,” the woman is heard saying in the video, as she slowly approaches the gator resting on the bank of the canal.

The gator sightings have been seen off the canal, located along Sterling Drive.

Just feet away, on both sides of the canal, are residential homes.

“This guy’s big,” the woman is heard saying in the video.

Residents of the area believe the gator to be about 10 feet long.

The woman who filmed the video said she wants her neighbors to be warned to keep an eye out and to make sure they keep their small pets and children indoors.

