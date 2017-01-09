Rescue truck crashes while transporting patient in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescue truck was involved in a minor crash while transporting a patient in Miami Beach.

7’s Skyforce HD flew over the scene of the crash that happened along Alton Road and 43rd Street, near Mount Sinai Medical Center.

The rescue truck was on its way to Mount Sinai.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene, Monday. Officials said the collision resulted in a fender bender.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said no one was injured in the crash.

