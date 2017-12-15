Rescue group reminds potential pet owners of forever commitment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida rescue group wants to remind locals with ideas of gifting an animal that every year pets are often surrendered to animal shelters during the holidays.

Officials with the nonprofit organization 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida told 7News that family pets are surrendered to animal shelters year round but the problem is even worse during and after the holiday season.

A Facebook Live video recorded 6-month-old Luna, a purebred English bulldog who was dumped at the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter. “I’m sorry, I can barely talk,” said one woman in a Facebook Live video. “I cannot fathom the condition that this puppy is in.”

The video showed Luna in pain and bleeding. “I can’t, I can’t even put it into words,” the woman said.

“Her eyes were swollen shut. Her paws were so large and inflamed and swollen,” said Tiffany Nesbit with 100+ Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades, “and she just had open sores everywhere. It was horrific.”

Amy Roman, the founder of the nonprofit, said this kind of neglect is common in South Florida. “We see it, and we live it day-in and day-out,” she said.

But the height of surrendering animals is during and after the holidays. “The lines are out the door,” Roman said. “They are just disposable, handing them over.”

She said too often when the “new” wears off, dogs are forgotten and then surrendered.

It is why buying a dog as a gift should be well thought out. It’s best to consider the cost, study the breed and remember that this is a big decision. “Animals are a forever commitment, no matter what,” Roman said.

Roman said that when looking for a pet, the adoption possibilities are endless. “Whatever you are looking for, they’re at the shelter,” she said.

Luna now has a forever home, and she is much happier and healthier. In a few months, she will have a beautiful white coat.

If you’re interested and ready for the commitment, click on this link for information on adopting your own pet.

